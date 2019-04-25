sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,58 Euro		-0,165
-0,45 %
WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,483
37,267
09:06
36,605
37,42
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION36,58-0,45 %