NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), NTT Urban Development Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Corporation), NTT Finance Corporation announced today that it has increased its capital in NTT Global Data Centers Corporation (NTT GDC), a subsidiary company handling centralized global construction, management and equipment wholesales for NTT group data centers. NTT GDC is capitalized at 1.25 billion JPY, of which 60% will be had share by NTT Com. And three other NTT Group companies newly acquired shares in NTT GDC, namely, NTT Urban Development Corporation (20%), NTT Corporation (10%) and NTT Finance Corporation (10%), all as of today.
NTT GDC oversees investment and asset-ownership functions for data center construction. Established last year, the company has increased the NTT group's capacity to respond to rising demand for data centers and to further strengthen NTT Group's data center businesses.
Going forward, these four companies will support NTT GDC in making efficient and flexible investments as well as financing and supporting operational systems related to data center business, aiming to achieve globally standardized service specifications and centralized contract management for global customers.
Tokyo-based NTT GDC is led by CEO Ryuichi Matsuo, concurrently the head of Data Center Services for NTT Com.
