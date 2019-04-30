Energous Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

First WattUp enabled product launched; the Delight Oasis-RC personal sound amplification product

Completed $25 million public offering of common stock

Added Dan Fairfax to company's board of directors

Appointed Cesar Johnston to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering

Increased patent count to 215 (188 patents/27 allowed applications as of April 30, 2019)

"We continued to work with customers to bring WattUp enabled products to market, while pursuing international regulatory certifications. We believe we are making the necessary strategic steps to capture the immense opportunity of wireless charging 2.0, and while the pace of reportable progress can be unpredictable, we expect to see increasing chip sales in 2019," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "Our goal is to drive revenue and become cash flow positive as quickly as possible as we focus on the vertical markets we believe will have fastest adoption."

Unaudited 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

For the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2019, Energous recorded:

Revenue of $66,500

Operating expenses of $11.2 million (GAAP), comprised of $6.8 million in research and development, $2.8 million in general and administrative and $1.6 million in sales and marketing expenses

Net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $7.7 million

$36.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter, with no debt

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - Wireless Charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software for a wide variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and it has more than 200 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about FCC certification of our technology, regulatory approvals internationally, and customer releases of products utilizing our technology. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Energous Corporation

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,129,119 $ 20,106,485 Accounts receivable 66,650 44,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 490,295 637,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 287,134 - Total current assets 36,973,198 20,788,743 Property and equipment, net 1,144,897 1,219,016 Other assets 2,410 2,410 Total assets $ 38,120,505 $ 22,010,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,855,306 $ 1,861,385 Accrued expenses 1,858,519 1,778,349 Operating lease liabilities 331,261 - Total current liabilities 4,045,086 3,639,734 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2017; 30,328,549 and 26,526,303 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 303 265 Additional paid-in capital 269,836,155 243,111,741 Accumulated deficit (235,761,039 ) (224,741,571 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,075,419 18,370,435 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,120,505 $ 22,010,169

Energous Corporation

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Revenue: Engineering product development $ 66,500 $ 25,000 Total revenue 66,500 25,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,800,678 8,721,552 Sales and marketing 1,599,452 1,472,396 General and administrative 2,761,911 3,280,215 Total operating expenses 11,162,041 13,474,163 Loss from operations (11,095,541 ) (13,449,163 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 76,073 5,706 Total 76,073 5,706 Net loss $ (11,019,468 ) $ (13,443,457 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.39 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,939,166 24,536,274

Energous Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (11,019,468 ) $ (13,443,457 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Interest income (76,073 ) (5,706 ) Depreciation and amortization 235,368 299,520 Stock-based compensation 3,171,392 4,609,208 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (7,688,781 ) $ (8,540,435 )

