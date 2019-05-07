Steps were successfully taken by Epwin to consolidate its ongoing operational footprint in FY18, a challenging trading year. We expect growth to resume this year with a small contribution from PVS (acquired after the year-end) also. It is too soon to call a significant uptick in market conditions but the start to FY19 has been encouraging according to management comments. An 8.3x P/E multiple offers a reasonable entry point and investors can collect a 3.9% yield with the final dividend payment (and 6.0% prospectively for FY19).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...