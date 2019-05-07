New flowPIM and flowPACK E1/E2 with IGBT M7 out now

Vincotech GmbH today announced it has extended the power range of its flow E1/E2 product family. Featuring the latest IGBT M7 chip technology, these modules come in PIM (CIB) and sixpack configurations for 25 A, 50 A and 100 A.

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, already offers the industry's broadest portfolio of standard products. This expansive range just got bigger with the new flow E1/E2 modules for motion control applications. These packages feature a 12 mm-high low inductive housing with two lateral mounting screws, Press-fit pins or solder pins, and no baseplate. The housing's footprint and pin-out are fully compatible with standard industry packages. Customers can use the same heat sink and a printed circuit board (PCB) with identical specifications.

Vincotech engineers optimized the design of flow E1/E2 housings to provide an excellent mechanical contact to the heat sink and achieve superior thermal performance with 15% lower R th than competing products. These modules also shoehorn higher power density into a smaller package. With multiple sources available for all hardware and electronics, this new product line affords customers greater freedom of choice and helps mitigate supply chain risks. To learn more about Vincotech's flow E1/E2 products, please visit https://www.vincotech.com/flow-E1+E2

Available products

To see currently available products and select the best module for your application, visit https://www.vincotech.com/product-search/

Vincotech at PCIM Europe 2019

Vincotech will demonstrate the flow E1/E2 product line at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg on May 7 through 9, 2019, at booth no. 310 in hall 9.

ABOUT VINCOTECH

Vincotech is a market leader in power semiconductor modules. A group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, the company excels at developing and manufacturing high-quality electronic power components for motion control, renewable energy, and power supply markets. Vincotech understands customers' needs and furnishes both off-the-rack and applications-specific solutions to ensure they are met. Tapping the considerable engineering and electronics integration skills and experience of some 800 employees worldwide, the company collaborates with the customer to develop the best solution for the given application. And Vincotech's workforce embraces the principle of reliable partnership to deliver on its performance promise of speed and flexibility to customers' best benefit. To learn more about Vincotech, please visit www.vincotech.com.

