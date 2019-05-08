68% growth in digital services following significant investment in new capabilities lays foundations for continued success and innovation

Tryzens, a leading digital commerce consultancy, recorded an impressive 68% revenue growth in 2018, boosting top line revenue to AUD $22.0 million and generating a profit of AUD $1.5 million reflecting the tremendous focus around digital growth and transformation in retail. This impressive uplift in financial performance follows the launch of Tryzens' new market proposition, which has enabled the company to offer the very latest digital capabilities to retailers looking to improve their eCommerce operations through improved sales and consumer engagement and resulted in a number of key customer wins across the globe.

Tryzens has built deep partnerships with the most innovative retail technology vendors in the world and has consistently evolved its service portfolio to help its customers gain an edge on the competition. This commitment to see clients succeed saw Tryzens named as "Retail Supplier of the Year" in retailer voted industry awards earlier this year.

Tryzens achieved impressive international expansion in 2018, in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and further afield. The company has significantly increased its headcount to better serve clients, and as a result has moved into new spaces in London, Melbourne and Sofia to accommodate team growth.

This global footprint has proven critical to supporting existing customers and developing partnerships with brands such as Tempur, kikki.K, Whittard of Chelsea, Seafolly, Macpac and Annoushka, to name a few, launching new digital offerings.

New services to improve consumer experience and engagement

In addition to international expansion, Tryzens has launched new services to strengthen its offering to retailers. Its recently launched trade and optimisation services will see Tryzens' experts continue to work closer with its clients to provide strategic advice and help retailers to increase conversion rates and improve the online consumer experience. Tryzens has also developed new customer data and analytics services to enable retailers to extract full value from their data and personalise their relationships with their customers, ultimately gaining an edge in this innovative digital world.

Andy Burton, CEO at Tryzens, commented: "In the last two years we have undertaken an extensive programme of investment, to better support the tremendous pace of growth in demand for digital retail services borne off the back of rapidly changing consumer behaviours, and this has clearly reflected in our financial performance. We not only provide retailers with a full range of innovative eCommerce services and tools, through our partnerships with technology vendors and our in-house capabilities, but we can manage the whole process, from planning, UI and UX design, through implementation and integration to post-implementation monitoring, support, analytics and trading optimisation. The strength of our offering and the quality of our talented team has been instrumental in the increasing number of high-profile retailers coming us for best practice digital commerce services and is the key driving force behind our business growth."

ENDS

About Tryzens

Established in 2004, Tryzens is an international digital commerce consultancy that take a holistic approach to growing your business, no matter how or where your customers choose to buy. Our team of trading specialists, strategists and technology experts are passionate about growing your business by implementing solutions that optimise performance across all channels.

With offices in offices in London, Melbourne, Sofia and Trivandrum, we have partnered with some of the world's most successful retailers and brand owners including Cotton On Group, kikki.K, R.M.Williams, Tempur, T.M. Lewin and Liberty London to provide beginning to end services that help grow businesses and provide the best customer experiences.

www.tryzens.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005656/en/

Contacts:

Edward Dodge Fergus Lynch

Spreckley

T: +44 (0)207 388 9988

E: tryzens@spreckley.co.uk