Qosina Corp. is pleased to announce the establishment of operations in Europe. Qosina Europe is located in Milan, Italy, and is managed by Giampaolo Meana.

"The decision to expand into Europe was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina. "Our European market has grown considerably, and more companies look to Qosina to support their medical device development and production requirements. It's critical that we have visibility where our customers live in order to serve them effectively."

With over 30 years of experience and a strong presence in the medical device industry, Mr. Meana has a proven track record of success and in-depth technical knowledge related to medical device development and manufacturing. "We expect Giampaolo will have a significant impact on strengthening our existing customer relationships and is well positioned to support our new customer and project inquiries," said Jeff Cushner, Qosina's Director of Sales.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The Qosina philosophy is to address its customers' need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company's vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 22301 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina's full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina's cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty supplies to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

