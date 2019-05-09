Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 09 May 2019 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 8 May 2019, Bill Higgs notified the Company that he had purchased 16,048 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP2.117771 per share and 19,424 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP2.1107 per share. Bill Higgs also notified the Company that Jack William Alexander Higgs had purchased 2,357 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP2.1207 per share. Jack William Alexander Higgs is a person closely associated with Bill Higgs, CEO of Genel Energy PLC. The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 16,048 ordinary shares at GBP2.117771 19,424 ordinary shares at GBP2.1107 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 35,472 GBP74,984.23 e) Date of the transaction 8 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jack William Alexander Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) GBP2.1207 per share 2,357 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 2,357 GBP4,998.49 e) Date of the transaction 8 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 8561 EQS News ID: 809059 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=809059&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2019 06:38 ET (10:38 GMT)