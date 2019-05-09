Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by PDMRs 07-May-2019 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 May 2019 Genel Energy plc (the Company) 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1, the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 7 May 2019 to the PDMR set out below. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award, and will be transferred following the end of a three year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. The PSP performance period will run from 7 May 2019 to 6 May 2022. RSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. RSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award and the shares comprised in it will be transferred in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. Following vesting, all shares are retained for an additional two years for Executive Committee members under the Company's Retention Policy. Following vesting, shares are subject to the Company's retention policy. The PSP awards are as follows: Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to PSP Award over which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 356,342 1,016,146 Esa Ikaheimonen 283,930 1,555,200 Pars Kutay 207,413 1,666,647 RSP awards: Name No. of shares subject to Total number of shares over RSP Award which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 174,585 1,016,146 Pars Kutay 159,548 1,666,647 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 356,342 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 356,342 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's restricted share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 174,585 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 174,585 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 283,390 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 283,390 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 207,413 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 207,413 Nil e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39

