Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and officer certificates on www.sedar.com, as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company is now current on its continuous disclosure.

On April 17, 2019, the Company announced that it would likely miss its filing deadline of April 30, 2019 to file its Annual Financial Statements, related MD&A and the related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

On May 1, 2019 and May 2, 2019, at the request of the Company, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), respectively, granted the Company a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO"). The application for the MCTO was made by the Company in respect to the expected late Annual Filings beyond the filing deadline of April 30, 2019. Upon the filing of the Annual Filings, the Company believes that it has satisfied the conditions of the BCSC and OSC in order to have the MCTO lifted.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

