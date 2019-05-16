Bryant Park Capital Arranges $20 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility For NLS Equipment Finance LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle market investment bank with a focus in the specialty finance industry, announced today that NLS Equipment Finance LLC ("NLS" or the "Company") recently closed a $20 million senior secured credit facility with an alternative lender to the specialty finance sector. This new credit facility enables the Company to significantly increase new asset originations throughout the U.S.

NLS is a newly established micro-ticket leasing corporation that specializes in lease financing for point-of-sale (POS) credit/debit card authorization systems and other critical business equipment. The Company's predecessor has been operating in the space since 1991 and has originated over one million organic leases to date.

"Bryant Park Capital acted as a true partner to the Company. We are now well positioned to enhance our scale in the market and can't thank the BPC team enough for its unwavering commitment to our capital raising process."

Jay Cohen, CEO

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise in the specialty lending and financial services industries and has arranged lines of credit, raised growth equity and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients in a number of the specialty finance subsectors. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $63 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

