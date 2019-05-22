The "2019 UK Infectious Disease Testing Market: Supplier Shares by Test and Market Segment Sales Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the UK infectious disease diagnostics market, including market shares of leading suppliers by test, as well as volume and sales forecasts by market segment.

Table of Contents

Business Environment Market Structure Market Size, Growth, and Major Suppliers' Market Shares

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

List of Tables

Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment

Sales Forecasts by Market Segment

AIDS Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Gonorrhea Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Hepatitis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Influenza Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Rubella Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

Streptococci Testing: Market Share of Major Suppliers

Syphilis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers

