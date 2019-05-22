The "2019 UK Infectious Disease Testing Market: Supplier Shares by Test and Market Segment Sales Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the UK infectious disease diagnostics market, including market shares of leading suppliers by test, as well as volume and sales forecasts by market segment.
Table of Contents
- Business Environment
- Market Structure
- Market Size, Growth, and Major Suppliers' Market Shares
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
List of Tables
- Test Volume Forecasts by Market Segment
- Sales Forecasts by Market Segment
- AIDS Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Gonorrhea Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Hepatitis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Influenza Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Rubella Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
- Streptococci Testing: Market Share of Major Suppliers
- Syphilis Testing: Market Shares of Major Suppliers
