Kaplan Leadership Professional Development will reveal and demonstrate their unique commercial decision making diagnostic at a breakfast learning session on 11 June 2019 from 8.15am to 11.30am at Gaucho Tower Bridge. The session will be led by Dr. Ian Stewart, Executive Director of Learning and Design.

"Every business needs to know how commercially savvy their people are," said Stewart. "Who are the ones that can be relied on to make good financial decisions? Who are the ones that you wouldn't rely on to make the best decisions for the business? Who are the ones that could make better commercial decisions, but don't?"

If a business could identify who fits into each category, they could get the best out of them. Some would be models of best practice; others would be given needed training and development that was tailored to their specific individual needs. No matter the sector or industry, the ability to ensure employees have the knowledge, skills and confidence to make the best possible commercial decisions is the key to success.

Kaplan has created a unique way of assessing commercial acumen. This online instrument provides the data that enables clients to target and tailor the learning they provide; identify best practice and alignment; and reveal hidden talent.

For more information, go to: https://www.kaplansolutions.com/article/upcoming-event-kaplan-commercial-acumen-breakfast

About Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development

At Kaplan, we believe that an organization's training investment should align with their commercial strategy. Kaplan Professional partners with organizations to assess, design and implement innovative learning solutions that address the growing challenges facing the business.

By using diagnostic capabilities, Kaplan identifies learning priorities, unlocks hidden talent and measures training impact. These insights are key to developing meaningful, performance-driven and critical skill sets that businesses and their people need.

With global reach and regional expertise, Kaplan specializes in tailored learning journeys that scale, turning training investments into business success.

For more information, go to www.kaplansolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005019/en/

Contacts:

Press:

John Vita

John Steven Vita Communications

John.vita@jsvcom.com

847/853-8283