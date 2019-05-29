Signing Celemony CathyPacific: Neil Glenn (Director of Engineering), MHIAEL: Katsuyuki Shimauchi (President & CEO)





TOKYO, May 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways have signed an exclusive agreement for engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.The five-year contract covers Cathay Pacific's six Boeing 747-400ERF freighter aircraft. With the new agreement, MHIAEL provides MRO services for the engines at its maintenance facility in Komaki, Japan.Cathay Pacific Director Engineering Neil Glenn said: "We are delighted to have embarked on this new partnership with MHIAEL, which has a proven track record of excellent MRO performance, and look forward to working together over the next five years.""We are very pleased to welcome Cathay Pacific as the newest customer for our engine MRO services." said Katsuyuki Shimauchi, President & CEO of MHIAEL. "This new exclusive agreement clearly marks an important milestone in our business history, and we are proud to have been chosen by one of the most highly valued airline companies in the world."The Pratt & Whitney PW4000 is one of the best-selling high-bypass turbofan family of aircraft engines in the industry, with a certified thrust ranging from 52,000 to 99,000 lbf. The engines are used on Airbus A300/A310/A330 aircraft and Boeing 747/767/777 aircraft. MHIAEL (formerly as MHI) is the largest partner for the PW4000 engine program and has been participating since 1989.MHIAEL was established in 2014 with MHI owning an 89% stake in the company. MHIAEL has been providing engine MRO services for Pratt & Whitney's PW4000-94 and -112 engines since 1993 and added the V2500-A5 engine of International Aero Engines (IAE) to their portfolio in 2016. The company's business also includes development and manufacturing of commercial aero engines through partnering with various aircraft engine OEMs, including Pratt & Whitney of the United States and Rolls-Royce of the United Kingdom.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.