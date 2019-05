Australis Capital is a cannabis-focused company spun out from Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to take advantage of the rapidly growing US cannabis market. It has acquired a range of assets across the industry, with a focus on durable assets and those that can be leveraged across multiple geographies such as brands, IP and technology. The company has assets and has entered into deals with a total nominal value of C$47.8m to date.

