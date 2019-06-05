MediaSpeech offers the industry's best capabilities for the operation and in-depth analysis of media and telecommunications databases.

Bertin IT (CNIM Group) announces the release of the new version of MediaSpeech, its multilingual speech recognition solution that converts audio tracks to searchable text transcripts, enabling audio and video sources, to be indexed searched and analysed. MediaSpeech now also comes in a live version for real-time audio streams, paving the way for new interactive and augmented communications applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005384/en/

Bertin IT introduces MediaSpeech v6, its latest multilingual speech recognition solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Thanks to deep neural networks commonly used in Artificial Intelligence systems, MediaSpeech creates an extremely fine model of the acoustic space which is robust with different speakers and acoustic conditions, so offering even faster and more accurate transcription.

Features:

Speech recognition with each word being transcribed within a millisecond and assigned a recognition confidence score

and assigned a recognition Automatic detection of spoken language (LID).

Automatic segmentation speaking slots and speakers with gender recognition.

Identification of the speaker from a biometric database.

from a biometric database. Automatic and semi-automatic adaptation of vocabularies and domains.

And all this in 17 different languages.

MediaSpeech has several variations: deployed on site or in SaaS mode, hosted on Bertin IT's cloud, MediaSpeech Factory can handle large volumes of files with guaranteed performance levels; a new version MediaSpeech Live is able to transcribe audio streams on the fly, opening the door to innovative real-time applications voice chatbots, call-bots, enhanced call centres (the enhanced call centre concept involves the provision of assistance to the adviser during the call so streamlining and improving the quality of the dialogue.).

Among the main improvements in the new version of MediaSpeech:

MediaSpeech Live version for processing audio streams in real time.

version for processing audio streams in real time. New neural models make transcription two to three times faster and more accurate.

"Full" neuronal transition of all speech processing modules : speech detection (VAD) and speaker segmentation (Diarization) for even greater accuracy.

: speech detection (VAD) and speaker segmentation (Diarization) for even greater accuracy. Easy installation process , stronger security and new interfaces.

, stronger security and new interfaces. A fully neuronal language identification module (LID) with increased accuracy, even for relatively short sections of speech.

Version 6 of MediaSpeech is already being used by several customers, including a major French investment and finance bank. The MediaSpeech Live version has just been delivered to another major banking group for use at its contact centres.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005384/en/

Contacts:

Nathalie Sablon

nathalie.sablon@cnim.com