MedTech Breakthrough Recognizes Spanish Language Version of Kyruus' Consumer-Facing Solution

Kyruus, a leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Kyruus ProviderMatch for Consumers in Spanish, the Spanish-language version of its consumer-facing solution, received the "Patient Engagement Innovation Award" in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market.

ProviderMatch for Consumers, which won the MedTech Breakthrough award for "Best Patient Scheduling Solution" in 2018, is an online provider search and scheduling solution that health systems embed in their websites to help patients find the right providers for their needs, view appointment availability, and book appointments. Through dynamic provider search capabilities, comprehensive provider profiles, and direct integrations with EHRs, ProviderMatch enables health systems to offer modern digital experiences to consumers driving patient engagement and satisfaction, while helping systems attract and convert consumer demand online.

The Spanish language version extends the benefits of ProviderMatch to Spanish-speaking consumers, enabling health systems to offer an immersive provider search experience in Spanish on their websites, so they can engage this growing population in new and empowering ways. The translation includes Kyruus' full 20,000-term clinical taxonomy, giving this population the ability to run keyword-based searches-a hallmark of the Kyruus solution-rather than more limited specialty-based searches. Ultimately, by enabling more precise-patient provider matching, ProviderMatch for Consumers in Spanish helps improve patient access and the overall patient experience.

"The patient engagement category of our annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program garners a high volume and wide variety of compelling nominations for solutions improving engagement in new ways," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Kyruus' approach combines innovative digital technology for health systems and patients with increased access for the growing Hispanic population making the benefits of technology available to a wider audience. We commend Kyruus for this innovation and are glad to recognize them in our 2019 awards program."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Our commitment to improving patient access spans the different population segments our health system customers serve," said Erin Jospe, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Kyruus. "Language can pose a barrier when it comes to making well-informed healthcare choices, and we're proud that this innovation helps remove that barrier. We appreciate the recognition from MedTech Breakthrough."

ProviderMatch for Consumers in Spanish is generally available to customers on the Kyruus platform.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the ProviderMatch suite of solutions-for consumers, access centers, and referral networks-enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company's award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care, visit www.kyruus.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

