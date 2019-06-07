The global egg powder market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global egg powder market size is the growing inclination toward protein-rich food products. Growing health consciousness among consumers is resulting in an increased demand for protein-rich food products, such as eggs. The consumption of an adequate amount of protein helps in lowering blood pressure and fighting diabetes. Eggs are one of the least expensive sources of protein available to consumers. Egg-based products have high protein content owing to the presence of amino acids. Egg powder also helps consumers achieve the recommended daily amount of calcium in their diets. Therefore, the growing inclination toward protein-rich food products is expected to increase the consumption of egg powder during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global egg powder market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Egg powder market: Growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics

Egg powder has been extensively used in the foodservice industry and among residential end-users as an ingredient in food products. However, the egg powder market is witnessing an increase in demand from the cosmetics segment as it offers various skincare-related benefits. Egg white powder contains two vital skincare ingredients, namely protein, and collagen. It is considered to be a ready source of protein-rich nourishment for the skin and hair. As a result, the demand for egg powder in cosmetics is increasing significantly, which is expected to accelerate the growth momentum of the egg protein powder market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics, other factors such as the expansion of egg processing plants, and the growing emphasis on online retailing of egg powder will have a significant impact on the egg powder market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Egg powder market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global egg powder market by product (whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg white powder) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the egg powder market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The dominance of the egg powder market revenue in North America can be attributed to the growing demand for egg powder among foodservice establishments in the region. The market in the region is governed by certain regulations that ensure the egg powder available in the market is free from contamination. This is expected to propel the demand for egg powder in North America during the forecast period.

