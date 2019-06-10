A new market research study by Technavio on the global gluten-free chocolate marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Rising support group initiative for gluten-free food consumption

Several governments and other organizations have started various initiatives to increase awareness about the health conditions associated with the consumption of gluten and preventive measures to avoid such problems. For instance, the Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) in the UK conducted clinical research on the introduction of food substances, which aimed to reduce allergies in children below three years of age. Similarly, various other health groups are investigating the impact of gluten food consumption, gluten food alternatives, and other topics related to gluten-free foods. Such awareness programs by support groups and organizations are stimulating the demand for gluten-free food products such as gluten-free chocolate.

Strategic partnership by manufacturers

Several manufacturers in the gluten-free chocolate market are entering into distribution agreements with various retailers and agencies to significantly increase market penetration across various countries such as the UK, the US, and others. For instance, The Hershey Company partnered with Motibhai Group to provide sweets, chocolates, and other products to the duty-free shops at Nadi International Airport in Fiji. Such partnerships will significantly drive the gluten-free chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from strategic partnerships by manufacturers, and rising support group initiatives for gluten-free food consumption, other factors such as the increasing consumption of gluten-free foods, and the growing global chocolates market will have a significant impact on the growth of the gluten-free chocolate market size during the forecast period."

Stringent gluten-free product labeling regulations

Governments across the world have laid down various standards for food and beverage product labeling for manufacturers. For instance, in the US, manufacturers of food products must adhere to the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US FDA has a set of rules to define the term gluten-free for voluntarily use in the labeling of foods. Gluten-free chocolate manufacturers have to comply with the regulations about labeling, advertising, and other segments of product manufacturing.

Top players in the global gluten-free chocolate market:

Endangered Species Chocolate

Mondelez International

NibMor

The Hershey Company

Vosges

