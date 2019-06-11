Extensive Ecosystem Enables Customers to Successfully Bridge the Digital-to-Physical Divide

JRNI, formerly BookingBug, today announced the launch of its Marketplace, extending the capabilities of its leading customer engagement platform to help companies drive greater conversion. Marketplace offers clients an array of prebuilt apps and scalable integrations from technology partners, systems integrators, and developers across the globe, allowing them to quickly and successfully bridge the digital-to-physical divide.

Marketplace allows for broader collaboration, expanded partnerships, and easier integrations with existing enterprise processes and systems. It features more than 20 integrations and app extensions with partners such as Adyen, Microsoft, Natilik, Oracle, PayPal, Reserve with Google, Salesforce, Stripe, Twilio, Yext, and more.

"Marketplace creates an opportunity to apply the best possible technology that addresses business and IT priorities, with a clear focus on delivering the desired outcomes for the enterprise, IT teams, and end users," said Chris Gascoyne, Natilik's director of customer experience. "Through Marketplace, we're able to extend the capabilities of our Cisco Finesse call center dashboard to access and manage appointments seamlessly. With a suite of solutions spanning the complete range of interaction channels, our customers are empowered to deliver a truly exceptional experience increasing both the productivity and effectiveness of our workforces at the same time."

"We share JRNI's mission of unleashing the power of intimate and personalized experiences," said Amit Bhalla, Tulip's vice president of strategic partnerships. "The partnership with JRNI really aligns to our vision as a business, and we're thrilled to be part of the Marketplace ecosystem as it allows us to stand out and expand our market reach by offering Tulip's Clienteling and Store Associate Mobility solution in new and exciting ways."

"Marketplace enables our customers to put omnichannel conversion at the heart of their business by integrating with critical enterprise systems," said John Federman, JRNI's CEO. "Our customers can now fully manage multiple channels and services, lead times and availability, staff schedules, customer data, and more, which will help them increase conversions."

To learn more about JRNI's Marketplace, please visit www.jrni.com/marketplace.

About JRNI

JRNI is designed to facilitate powerful human-to-human experiences that increase conversion and revenue, customer loyalty, and lifetime value. Forward-thinking executives from companies like U.S. Bank, ANZ, John Lewis Partners, and LEGO rely on JRNI's AI-driven scheduling engine to deliver predictive actions across touchpoints appointments, events, concierge, queuing and optimize resources to deliver superior quality of experience. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005145/en/

Contacts:

Steve Vittorioso

Director of Public Relations

JRNI, formerly BookingBug

pr@jrni.com

1-857-453-4667 (office)

1-978-875-1297 (cell)