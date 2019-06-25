Isobar Only Pure Agency to be Evaluated

Global digital agency, Isobar, announced today that Forrester Research has evaluated the company in "The Forrester Wave: Salesforce Implementation Partners, Q2 2019." The Wave provides an assessment of the 12 providers that matter most and how they stack up. These 12 were rated against a 21-criteron evaluation and Isobar was cited for its deep Salesforce expertise for B2C.

"Our goal is to be the agency that delivers creativity with enterprise tech, and helps our clients to be successful in a multi-cloud environment with the best end to end experience." said Jean Lin, Global CEO, Isobar. "We consider ourselves a true differentiator in the space and Forrester specifically notes in their report that Isobar is a 'unique choice in the Salesforce services market' because we're an agency doing Salesforce work at large scale."

In the report, Forrester notes that, "Salesforce customers continue to rave about the technology platform's potential to reinvent their businesses for the digital, customer-obsessed era. They know that to achieve real change, they need to rethink the way they do business and rethink the business itself." In its profile on Isobar it states, "Isobar is best suited to B2C Salesforce centered on Marketing and Commerce Clouds."

In early 2017, Isobar announced the addition of cross-cloud expert blue-infinity, now Isobar Switzerland, followed by DEG, linked by Isobar in 2018. Collectively they bring 15+ years of Salesforce ecosystem expertise, global reach and strategic relationships to our existing global capabilities.

"Isobar is best positioned to partner with Salesforce in the high growth B2C market," said Vikalp Tandon, Global Chief Technology Officer, Isobar. "As a global Platinum Consulting Partner, we have one of the largest Commerce practices with our specialization in this space. Our ability to leverage Salesforce to execute global-scale digital transformations is not only unique, but also allows us to deliver unrivalled business solutions for our clients. We are pleased to see Forrester recognize Isobar in this report."

This recognition follows Isobar's inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Salesforce Implementation Services, Q2 2019 report.

