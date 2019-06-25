SAB Comprised of Key Opinion Leaders Advancing Next-Generation Cell Gene-based Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Platforms

Vycellix, Inc. today announced that the Company, founded by leading medical researchers at Sweden's world renowned Karolinska Institutet, has appointed the inaugural members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Vycellix's SAB is comprised of distinguished research scientists, professors and clinicians recognized as key opinion leaders in the fields of immuno-oncology and gene cell therapies, collectively representing prestigious academic institutions, cancer centers and private industry.

The appointments to Vycellix's SAB include:

Bruce L. Levine, Ph.D.: Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy Founding Director of the Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility (CVPF) in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

Karl-Johan Malmberg, M.D., Ph.D.: ProfessorDepartment of Cancer Immunology, Institute for Cancer Research, Oslo University Hospital.

James Mulé, Ph.D.: Associate Center Director for Translational Science, McGillicuddy Endowed Chair in Melanoma Research/Treatment, and Scientific Director of Cell-based Therapies at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Adel Nada, M.D., M.S., MFPM: Chief Medical Officer, Casebia Therapeutics, a joint venture launched by Bayer and CRISPR Therapeutics.

Vycellix's CEO, Evren Alici, M.D., Ph.D., stated, "It is a profound privilege for our team to collaborate with such an esteemed group of scientific medical key opinion leaders who have contributed important advances in the field of gene and cell therapies. Their expertise and multi-disciplinary scientific perspectives should be of the utmost value in supporting advancement of Vycellix's pipeline." Dr. Alici's research constellation at Karolinska Institutet is pioneering next-generation gene and cell therapies.

About Vycellix, Inc.:

Headquartered on the Fowler Campus of the Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida, Vycellix is a closely-held immunotherapy-focused, discovery company with the mission to fundamentally impact the challenges that currently prevail in the area of cell gene based-therapies. The Company is engaged in the development of proprietary approaches for cell-based cancer immunotherapeutic products and to improve patient outcomes.

Vycellix's scientific discoveries coupled with a portfolio of small molecule RNA modulators address current limitations for cell gene therapies, including the need to accelerate speed of production, lower costs, ensure end-cell viability and persistence, and improve patient outcomes. The Company's innovative solutions offer the potential to significantly optimize processes for: cell reprogramming; enhancing cell potency; and improving cell expansion. Additionally, the Company is leveraging its assets to develop an early-stage pipeline of multifaceted, next-generation NK cell therapies targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, including its ReOpt-NK (Retargeted Optimized NK cell) therapy.

The Company's products were all discovered by scientists at the world renowned Karolinska Institutet (KI) in Stockholm, Sweden. KI is globally recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

