Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, is pleased to announce the launch of Vivera Cares, a non-profit initiative to help vulnerable community members including those struggling to access non-addictive therapies and medications.

"Putting patients first is a big part of Vivera's purpose and it is our hope that the sentiment of putting people first will be extended to our local and global community through Vivera Cares," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-founder and Director of Vivera. "Our Community, Our Mission, is the mission statement we want to embody by helping community members who need it the most. We have already partnered with the Yale International Clinic to provide medications and surgical procedures to patients in the Dominican Republic and are looking for more ways to help."

Through focusing on opioid cessation and deterrence and developing non-addictive solutions to help manage pain, Vivera hopes to have a positive impact on the opioid crisis. Vivera Cares hopes to further that impact by providing access to treatment options and medications for those who otherwise couldn't afford it. This couldn't come at a better time as the misuse of and addiction to opioids is a serious national crisis that is affecting public health as well as social and economic welfare. The numbers are staggering: over 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

"There are so many members of our community who are vulnerable and in need of help. The opioid epidemic and economic hardships imposed on people do not discriminate as to who is affected. It impacts veterans suffering from pain and PTSD, patients with mental health conditions, the homeless population, and countless family members who care about the people affected," added Paul Edalat, Founder and Chairman of Vivera. "Many people who want to get treatment aren't in a financial position to do so. Through community outreach and programs to scholarship patients, Vivera Cares wants to help."

Vivera is committed to continued research and development involving non-addictive pain management. Vivera believes that now is the time to combat these serious problems affecting patients using safe pain management and opiate cessation and deterrence. Vivera's mission is to put patients first. Through Vivera Cares, Vivera intends to extend the same mission to its local and global community.



About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

