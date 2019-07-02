ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF Annual Report 31.12.2018 02-Jul-2019 / 11:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 28th June 2019 Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2018 Enquiries: Kate Fagan Telephone: +353 1 6149964 J & E Davy Stockbrokers Gleb Yakovlev Telephone: +352 6 61309214 ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 12086 EQS News ID: 834767 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)