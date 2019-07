John Laing Group (JLG) expects the FY19 NAV to be broadly in line with management expectations on a constant currency basis (Edison FY19e +11%). JLG also believes it remains on track to meet its 2019-21 targets for investment commitments and realisations. Both the investment pipeline and the market for secondary assets are also said to remain strong. The positive outlook is reflected in the premium rating of the shares. Our forecasts remain unchanged.

