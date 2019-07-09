Vonage's NewVoiceMedia Contact Centre Solution Recognised for Exceptional Innovation

Vonage (NYSE:VG), announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded NewVoiceMedia Solution a 2019 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

"We are especially proud to be recognised for innovation by Cloud Computing Magazine", said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "Learning and innovation are at the core of our mission and vision, and this award further reinforces our commitment to helping our customers deliver a better, more emotive customer experience".

NewVoiceMedia Solution is Vonage's intelligent, multi-tenant contact centre and inside sales offering that integrates all communications channels and interactions with customers, such as voice, video, chat and social apps, and plugs straight into an organisation's CRM software for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment, the NewVoiceMedia Solution ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

"Congratulations to Vonage for being honoured with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award", said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Vonage's NewVoiceMedia Solutionis truly an innovative product and isamongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Vonagein 2019 and beyond".

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment, the award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage's NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

