GAM Holding AG: GAM Holding AG provides an update on first-half 2019 results

10 July 2019

PRESS RELEASE

GAM Holding AG provides an update on first-half 2019 results

In accordance with the obligation under the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange (article 53), GAM Holding AG today provides an update on its first-half 2019 results, which as previously stated, are expected to be materially lower than in the first half of 2018.

GAM expects to report an underlying profit before taxes, which excludes non-recurring and acquisition-related items, of approximately CHF 2 million (including approximately CHF 5 million of performance fees) for the first half 2019, compared with CHF 91.3 million (including CHF 2.3 million of performance fees) in the first half 2018. This is primarily a result of lower revenues, driven by the decline in assets under management (AuM) in investment management to an estimated CHF 52 billion1 as at 30 June 2019 compared to CHF 84.4 billion as at 30 June 2018. As at 31 December 2018, investment management AuM was at CHF 56.1 billion2. GAM's private labelling business is expected to end the first half 2019 with AuM of approximately CHF 84 billion, compared to CHF 76.1 billion as at 31 December 2018 and CHF 79.4 billion as at 30 June 2018. This results in expected total group AuM of approximately CHF 136 billion1 as at 30 June 2019 compared to CHF 132.2 billion2 as at 31 December 2018 and CHF 163.8 billion as at 30 June 2018.

GAM expects to report a first-half 2019 IFRS net loss, including non-recurring and acquisition-related items, of approximately CHF 14 million, compared to an IFRS net profit of CHF 25.4 million in first half of 2018.

GAM confirms that it is on track to sell the remaining ARBF assets on or before 15 July 2019 and will update the market upon completion.

All the aforementioned numbers for the first half 2019 are estimates and final results will be published on 30 July 2019.

1 Excluding CHF 1.0 billion ARBF-related AuM in liquidation as at 30 June 2019.

2 Excluding CHF 1.45 billion ARBF-related AuM in liquidation as at 31 December 2018.

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs around 900 people in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group had AuM of CHF 137.4 billion (USD 138.0 billion) as at 31 March 2019, excluding ARBF-related AuM of CHF 1.35 billion in liquidation.

