MessageBird Announces the Opening of Newest Office In Dublin

Cloud communications platform expands sales, customer success and support teams to meet the needs of rapidly growing European customer base

AMSTERDAM and DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageBird, the Amsterdam-based cloud communications platform company, today announced that it is expanding its European operations with a new office in Dublin. Led by former Salesforce and Oracle executive, Roberto Marzo, the new office will employ up to 50 new positions over the next 2 years. Initial hires will focus on sales, customer success and support for MessageBird's fast-growing European customer base. The Dublin office is MessageBird's 4th office in Europe, and its 8th outpost worldwide.

"Businesses across Europe are looking to access cloud communications technology to create brand building customer experiences for their customers. As our enterprise customer base across Europe has more than doubled in the last 18 months, we're excited to add additional resources in Dublin to meet this growing demand," said Roberto Marzo, Vice President of Sales Strategy and Business Operations for MessageBird. "Dublin's thriving tech startup scene, and its highly skilled labor pool, make it an ideal location for MessageBird to further spread its wings in Europe."

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said, "I am delighted to welcome MessageBird, one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, as it opens its new office in Dublin, which will employ 50 people over the next two years. This is a reflection of our attractiveness for companies in the ICT sector. We have the skills and talent pool available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland. I wish them well for the future."

Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland's Executive Director said "International companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce.Dublin is an internationally recognised technology hub where companies, including those like MessageBird, which are scaling their global operations at a rapid pace, can set up quickly and efficiently as they serve their expanding customer base internationally."

Since its launch in 2011, MessageBird has built a global cloud communications platform that makes it possible for consumers to communicate with businesses in the same way they do with their friends and family - on their preferred channels, on their preferred timelines and with all the context of previous conversations. With easy-to-implement MessageBird technology, businesses are creating experiences that delight customers and keep them coming back, time and time again.

More than 15,000 customers have taken advantage of the MessageBird platform including globally recognized brands such as Lufthansa Airlines, Hugo Boss, Rituals Cosmetics, Google and SAP to fast growing startups such as Hello Fresh, SuitSupply and Uber.

MessageBird currently has nearly 250 employees supporting customers around the world from offices in Amsterdam, San Francisco, London, Hamburg, Sydney, Shanghai, and Singapore.

To learn about positions available in the new Dublin office, visit https://www.messagebird.com/careers/ .

