Targovax recently announced a strategic decision to focus on the clinical development of its ONCOS programmes and to discontinue clinical development of its TG platform, citing the need to reallocate resources as the main reason. The news was followed by the release of interim data from the Phase I melanoma study, which was encouraging. After the latest events we have removed TG02 colorectal cancer asset from our model, although out-licensing is still a possibility, and increased the likelihood of success from ONCOS-102 in melanoma. Our Targovax valuation is lower at NOK1.2bn or NOK18.9/share, vs NOK1.46bn or NOK27.7/share before. Our new, more detailed look into the investigator-led trials with ONCOS-102 reveals the potential for oncolytic virus platform expansion not yet reflected in our rNPV model.

