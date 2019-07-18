Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2019 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2019) of GBP164.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2019) of GBP164.59m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,111.18p 7,796,333 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,091.22p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1,937.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.23%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 17/07/2019 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 13.67 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 12.08 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.85 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.06 5 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.99 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7.72 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.59 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 5.58 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.13 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.09 11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.71 12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.52 13 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.37 14 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.23 15 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.84 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.82 17 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.55 18 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.50 19 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.46 20 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.44 21 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.41 22 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.24 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.12 24 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 25 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 26 0 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 13917 EQS News ID: 843333 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 18, 2019 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)