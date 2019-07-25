ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Officially Launches Its Toronto Office to Further Accelerate North American Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: ADCO) the parent company of Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a Adcore ("Adcore"), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM") is pleased to announce the official launch of its Toronto office including its sales and investor relations teams. The office will be located in downtown Toronto, Canada. The facilities and staff are fully operating and will continue to grow in-line with Adcore's strategic plan for aggressive expansion in North America.

The Toronto office is led by Naor Golan, Adcore's Head of Sales, who has substantial relevant experience to Adcore's business and a proven track record of excellence.

"Opening the Toronto office was a top priority after going public, and an important statement to our investors. We wanted to make sure we had a strong operation in Canada with very impressive leadership and overall talent," said Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "Not only can we more easily serve the local market in Canada, but also the entire North American region. The Toronto office will also serve an important function with respect to investor relations and communications with our shareholders and the North American investment community." The Canada team will report to the CEO in the Corporation's organizational structure.

"The pool of Canadian-based talented resources from sales and account managers to engineering, is strategic to the Corporation's long-term plans as we continue to expand our North American operations," continued Mr. Brill.

As part of the Corporation's communication strategy which will be managed from the Toronto office, the Corporation has launched a new and dynamic investor relations section in its website, adcore.com/investor.

ABOUT ADCORE

ADCORE is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. ADCORE's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). ADCORE's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, ADCORE offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, ADCORE is a certified Google Premier Partner.

ADCORE serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a $27 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about ADCORE, please visit www.adcore.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements including those related to the contract referenced herein involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

