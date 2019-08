Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half-yearly Results 02-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC For the six months ended 30th June 2019 A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2019 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-pl c/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. Printed copies of the Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 27th September 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 30th August 2019 (ex-dividend 29th August 2019). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Markets have recovered with a 10.4% increase in the FTSE All-Share Index in the six months to 30 June 2019. The UK smaller company market underperformed with the FTSE Small Cap Index rising by 8.5% and the FTSE Fledgling Index falling by 4.3%. The Trust made modest progress with the net asset value increasing by 3.3% to 2188.7p. The share buy-back programme has continued in the half year with a further GBP3.1m of purchases and the issued equity has now been reduced by 13% since December 2016. The interim dividend is being raised by 2.4% to 10.75p. The change of Prime Minister now means the Brexit process is at its most uncertain and this is likely to dominate for the remaining months of 2019. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 1st August 2019 You can view or download copies of the Half Yearly and the Annual Reports from our website at www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc / [1] The Half Yearly Report will be posted to shareholders and copies are available at the registered office of the Company. Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. Due to the inherent uncertainties, including stock market risk factor, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the remaining six months of the financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Company's results continue to be exposed to market price risk. Further information on the principal long-term risks and uncertainties of the Company is included in the latest Annual Report. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30th June 2019 Six months Six months ended 30th ended 30th June 2019 June 2018 Notes Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 1,911 - 1,911 1,814 - 1,814 income Other 2 8 - 8 8 - 8 operating income Total 1,919 - 1,919 1,822 - 1,822 income Gains on - 5,518 5,518 - 8,873 8,873 fair value through profit or loss assets Gains on - 52 52 - - - subsidiary holding 1,919 5,570 7,489 1,822 8,873 10,695 Expenses Investment - - - - - - management fee Other 400 16 416 395 44 439 expenses 400 16 416 395 44 439 Profit 1,519 5,554 7,073 1,427 8,829 10,256 before tax Tax- - - - - - Profit for 1,519 5,554 7,073 1,427 8,829 10,256 the period Earnings per share Return per 19.1p 69.8p 88.9p 17.3p 107.3p 124.6p Ordinary Share Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2019 of 7,958,152 (2018: 8,228,933). The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income. An interim dividend of 10.75p (2018: 10.50p) per share and amounting to GBP833,213 (calculated as at 29th July 2019) (2018: GBP845,870) is payable on 27th September 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 30th August 2019 (ex-dividend 29th August 2019). Year ended 31st December 2018 Notes Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 3,599 - 3,599 income Other operating 2 20 - 20 income Total income 3,619 - 3,619 (Losses)/gains - (21,459) (21,459) on fair value through profit or loss assets Gains on - - - subsidiary holding 3,619 (21,459) (17,840) Expenses Investment - - - management fee Other expenses 813 59 872 813 59 872 Loss before tax 2,806 (21,518) (18,712) Tax - - - Loss for the 2,806 (21,518) (18,712) period Earnings per share Return per 34.5p (264.8)p (230.3)p Ordinary Share Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2018 of 8,125,931. The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2019 and 30th June 2018 has not been audited. The information for the year ended 31st December 2018 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006. The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2019 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on page 12. BALANCE SHEET as at 30th June 2019 Non-current assets 30th June 30th June 31st December 2019 2018 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investments - fair value 163,207 188,173 155,647 through profit or loss 163,207 188,173 155,647 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,095 937 621 Amounts due from Group 78 78 78 undertakings Cash and cash equivalents 7,642 12,302 13,310 8,815 13,317 14,009 Total assets 172,022 201,490 169,656 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 154 65 81 154 65 81 Total assets less current 171,868 201,425 169,575 liabilities Net assets 171,868 201,425 169,575 Equity Called up share capital 1,963 2,025 2,002 Capital redemption reserve 292 230 253 Retained reserves: Capital reserve 59,481 62,096 61,984 Revaluation reserve 107,170 134,491 102,217 Revenue reserve 2,962 2,583 3,119 Total equity 171,868 201,425 169,575 Net asset value per share Ordinary shares 2,188.7p 2,487.9p 2,118.1p STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the six months ended 30th June 2019 For the six Share Capital Capital Revaluation Revenue Total months capita redemptio reserve reserve reserve ended 30th l n reserve June 2018 GBP'000

