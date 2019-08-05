Swonkie Launches Affiliates in Brazil as a Growth Strategy

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swonkie, Portuguese-speaking social networks management platform, launched at 2019 Affiliates Brazil Event, which is the second largest affiliates' marketing event, its partner program.

At this event, João Cortinhas who was one the speakers (https://www.afiliadosbrasil.com.br/palestrante/joao-cortinhas/ ), launched its partnership program for Brazil, which today represents already 15% of the Company's total revenue.

The receptivity of this program exceeded expectations, bringing together immediately 25 new agencies as Swonkie partners, which worked side by side with Swonkie in their promotion in the Brazilian market.

Currently the Swonkie platform works with various agencies in Brazil, such as Inédita, Nação Digital, Mandorla, S8 SAMPA, or even with the RD Station partnership, one of the largest Inbound Marketing platforms.

In order to strenghten its strategy in this market, Swonkie will be present in two new events in August, in Rio de Janeiro for Dig&tal conference, August 10th in Campos, and at Digitalks in São Paulo on August 28th and 29th.

Brazilian market remains the strong bet of the Portuguese Company, who managed to reach a position in this market in less than a year.

"Our bet in Brazil is continuous and significant in our internationalization plan because it was the first non-European market that deserved our bet and today is already the second market in our sales volume. Reaching by the end of the year 2018 the Company's sustainability, we projected 2019 with growth five times higher than our 2018 performance and Brazil will assume between 20% and 30% of the Company's total revenue," says João Cortinhas, CEO and founder of Swonkie.

From Portugal to the World, and after participating in the Shark Tank Portugal show, the Company has shown that it's possible to grow and today in its home country already works with over 250 Agencies and 90% of the Media Publisher in Portugal.

But a digital company doesn't just live on numbers and as João Cortinhas said: "Above all our strategy focuses on people, this is our real internationalization strategy because besides all the partners we work with for our growth, today the Company already has 20% of workers with Brazilian nacionality as we believe that these people understand the market better than we do.»

A product focused on digital agencies, news publishers or brands with presence in the digital market, it represents a productivity and time-saving product for all professionals.

For any digital business that wants to be a Swonkie partner, you can sign up here directly: https://partners.swonkie.com/