Piotr Baranowski appointed as Managing Partner

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the launch of its new Poland office in Warsaw, which will form part of its Eastern European Cluster which already includes Austria, Czech Republic and Turkey. Piotr Baranowski has joined the global management consultancy, where he will lead the Poland office as he takes on the role of Managing Partner.

Arthur D. Little launches Poland office (Photo: Business Wire)

Following on from the recent office opening of ADL Russia, this new launch is another milestone for the worlds very first management consultancy, which now has 42 offices globally. Under the leadership of Piotr Baranowski, who has over 25 years of professional consulting experience, ADL Poland plans to expand the team rapidly in the next year, as the Polish market offers significant potential.

Ignacio Garcia Alves, CEO at Arthur D. Little says, "Arthur D. Little has been doing business in Poland for a number of years, and so it seemed like a national progression to launch our new Warsaw office. Poland is well known for fostering investments in digital economy and infrastructure including transportation, logistics, manufacturing and urbanization, and with our deep industry knowledge of these sectors, we are confident that we can deliver innovative solutions to businesses and organizations dealing with major disruptions."

Piotr Baranowski, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little Poland says, "I am extremely proud and excited to take on this new role at Arthur D. Little, a company that is at the forefront of strategic thinking, innovation and transformation. I look forward to growing our team and strengthening our position in the Polish market, whilst helping solve our clients' most complex business issues."

Prior to joining ADL, Piotr successfully led Solon Management Consulting in Poland and was a Partner at PwC, leading the TMT Advisory Practice.

Arthur D. Little's Poland office is located at:

Arthur D. Little Sp. z o.o.

Park Avenue

Ul. Wspólna 70 (12th floor)

00-687 Warsaw

Poland

Contacts:

Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44 77465 46773

cate@catalystcomms.co.uk