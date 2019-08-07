The researchers have developed a new manufacturing process by using an ultra-thin absorbing layer made of 205-nanometer-thick gallium arsenide (GaAs) and a nanostructured back mirror.A research team from Germany's Fraunhofer ISE and France's Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (C2N) claim to have developed an ultra-thin solar cell based on Gallium arsenide (GaAs), which is a compound of elements belonging to the so-called III-V materials, with an efficiency of 19.9%. The results, the scientists have explained, were obtained through a new manufacturing process that is characterized by the ...

