ePlay releases beta version of Big Shot Swish Mobile Game to Apple App Store

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the release of Big Shot Swish Mobile Game to Apple App Store. Big Shot Swish is part of a suite of sports, esports, and entertainment titles due for release and marketing by ePlay starting in 2019. Big Shot Swish joins Big Shot Basketball in the Apple App Store as the first and second mobile games in ePlay's series of mobile basketball games.

"We are now holding esports tournaments in Big Shot Swish," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "The new mobile game will also be used to cross-market other ePlay games and build the Big Shot brand."



Big Shot Swish earns revenue through advertising and in-app esports tournaments. ePlay recently announced that Big Shot Swish is expected to generate an average esports, and in-app purchase revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of USD$1.46. The company will be reporting on revenue from Big Shot Swish as data becomes available.

ePlay also announced today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on August 9, 2019.

Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated July 5, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. The following three incumbent directors were re-elected: Trevor Doerksen, Manfred von Nostitz, and Lew Turnquist.

E-Play also advises that as of August, 12, 2019, that it has issued 2,100,000 share options to directors (1,500,000) and consultants (600,000) of the Company exercisable at $0.10 per share for a four year term. Half of the director's options vest on the date of issue, and half on December 31, 2019. All consultant's options vest upon the date of issue. The shares of the Company's stock closed at $0.09 per share on August 9, 2019.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

