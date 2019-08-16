Web Presence: Phaze Concrete Continues Rapid Expansion

CEDAR CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / New large scale projects at Phaze Concrete open doors for employees.

For 15 years, Phaze Concrete has been a leader in delivering quality concrete services in the construction industry. The company has offices in various locations, with the bulk of their projects in the western part of the country. Phaze Concrete is licensed to deliver their services to 17 states across the United States. Here are some highlights of Phaze Concrete:

In-House GED Program

The program prepares apprentices and employees, in addition to their family members, for taking the GED test while continuing to work and make a living.

"We don't want our employees simply to come to work and earn a paycheck and go home," says a Phaze Concrete representative during a recent interview. "We want them to come and have a valuable experience, learning transferable skills that can improve every aspect of their life. Phaze provides the GED readiness course that is available to all employees and family members of our employees."

Partnered With Department Of Labor's Department of Apprenticeships

Phaze Concrete makes a commitment to give their employees the most well-rounded industry training available. The company put together a new program, partnered with the Department of Labor's Department of Apprenticeships, which incorporates practical and theoretical work. This program helps young workers gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed on the construction site.

Phaze Concrete is Growing Exponentially

Phaze Concrete started with small projects in Nevada and Utah like pouring driveways and working on residential properties. Gradually, their work on residential projects was replaced with those of large commercial properties, such as parking garages and multi-story apartment buildings.

Spaceport America is one of Phaze Concrete's largest projects to date. The $2.4 million contract in New Mexico is a commercialized space exploration facility. The facility boasts that this is the first endeavor of its kind and markets to the space exploration entrepreneur. It is a revolutionary concept that has helped distinguish a new form of space exploration.

Phaze Concrete is Continuously Looking Ahead

Phaze Concrete is focusing strongly on mobilization. Since they do not use subcontractors but only their own in-house staff, they are always looking for ways to arrange travel and accommodations in an affordable, efficient manner.

While there has been a slowdown in the field of big-box store construction, which happens to be where most of the company's work is done, Phaze Concrete is investing heavily on diversifying the skills of their workforce, so that they are able to meet new and emerging demands.

Phaze Concrete takes pride in the quality of the products they put on the ground. With the industry veteran experience of Phaze, projects are completed on time and sometimes under budget. The company's ultimate goal is to keep their workers and their families happy and stay updated with the latest changes in the industry to ensure they move forward in their careers. For more information: http://www.phazeconcrete.com.

