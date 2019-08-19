The global commercial aircraft seating market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Growing financial affluence among consumers is prompting them to spend more on unique experiences rather than accumulating material goods. The new era of luxury travel requires companies to constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations, which steadily change with circumstances along the journey. Thus, aircraft interior designers are focusing on integrating modern systems and luxurious seats into the business-class and first-class segments of modern aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for luxury air travel is expected to increase the demand for luxurious aircraft seats during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of composites and other advanced materials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: Use of Composites and Other Advanced Materials

The commercial aircraft seating market has witnessed several advances in the development and selection of seat cushion materials. Companies are striving to enhance passenger comfort and safety through innovative fabric design. Moreover, aircraft seats include a wide variety of plastic moldings, such as decorative close-outs, trim strips, food trays, telecommunication devices, and armrests. Thus, heat-resistant and flame-retardant thermoplastics are being used to construct such seat accessories. Such use of advanced materials will fuel the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of composites and other advanced materials, other factors such as the launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives, and the diversification of OEMs into aftermarket will boost the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft seating market by cabin-class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first class), aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to the strong demand for new narrowbody aircraft units, which will increase the need for the integration of new-generation seats for providing premium services to passengers.

