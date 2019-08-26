Findit, Inc. Begins Shipping of Second Topical CBD Orders to Two Major Retailers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada corporation, announced earlier this month that it received its second order for its CBD line, Urban Collective. The order consists of Topical CBD with essential oils. The orders begin shipping last week and the remaining shipments are scheduled to be completed this week. The Purchase Orders comprise of four different essential oils in a 30 ml tincture that will be available in up to 2300 stores between to the two most recent P.O. The previous order which was part of the pilot program was available in some but not all of the 2300 retail locations that the retailer owns and operates. It is possible that this order may not be available in all 2300 locations as well even though the unit order on the second P.O. is larger.

With the two Purchase Orders for this shipment, Findit did produce additional tinctures at a cost that it believes it will be able to sell to retailers at a price point that CBD retailers will view as beneficial. Findit currently has a sales rep focusing solely in the state of Kentucky at this point to test the success of sales in local community CBD retail stores. If sales are successful, Findit may expand its B2B retail sales in local communities throughout the Southeast to begin with.

Peter Tosto stated, "With the size of the second order, we decided to produce additional inventory that would provide our sales person with the ability to test a specific local area in the state of Kentucky with our CBD Topical Oils with sales to local retail CBD Stores with our Urban Collective CBD brand."

In addition to offering CBD products through our B2B channels, Findit provides online marketing campaigns through Findit.com to CBD related companies. Findit.com is a full service social networking content management platform. Over the past two plus years, Findit has been providing CBD business owners online marketing services that include SEO, content writing, social networking marketing, video production and advertising.

Findit has been working with CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC) over the past two plus years and has recently been retained by Pelmor Lane, Palmetto Harmony and NorCal GCX, all of whom are in the CBD hemp space. Findit is looking to on board new clients in the CBD space as well as other business owners looking to increase their online presence.

Findit will continue to pursue B2B sales of CBD topical products to major retailers throughout the United States, along with smaller retail regional convenience store chains.

Clark St. Amant stated,"With our recent entry into B2B sales within the CBD space, we are seeing an increase in revenue for the third quarter over previous quarters. As we approach CBD retail stores with our Urban Collective line, we will also introduce Findit the site and App to them in an effort to get them to utilize Findit's online marketing tools and services for them to reach more people."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

