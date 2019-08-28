Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Heston to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Heston is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Columbia Business School. She is an independent director of the Denver Gold Group and for the past 18 years has been active as an analyst with several hedge funds and including for the past six years as Vice President of Investments with ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited, a NYSE-listed investment firm focused on the previous metals and mining industry.

Morris Beattie, Chairman of the Board, states: "I am delighted with Sara's appointment as she brings a valuable skill-set to our Board. We look forward to working with her to advance our project and realize the Company's potential. Her experience across a broad spectrum of precious metals companies will bring a very positive approach to increasing awareness of Spanish Mountain within the sector."

In connection with the appointment, the Board of Directors has authorized granting of incentive stock options to acquire an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of the Company. The options, which will be vested in accordance with the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, have an exercise price of $0.12 per share expiring August 28, 2024. The foregoing is subject to regulatory acceptance.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is focused on advancing its flagship multi million ounce Spanish Mountain gold project in south central British Columbia. The potential viability of the project has been demonstrated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in 2017 that indicated the potential for a stand-alone operation exceeding 24 years. Additional information about the Company is available on its website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47338