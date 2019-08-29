F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) aims to offer a 'one-stop shop' for investors looking for diversified equity exposure to both listed and unlisted markets. Over the last 10 years, the trust has delivered annual NAV and share price total returns of 13.6% and 14.4% respectively from a range of both internally and third-party managed strategies. While there has been a prolonged equity bull market for more than a decade since the end of the global financial crisis, FCIT's manager Paul Niven believes the current environment of easy monetary policy and economic growth is supportive of further share price upside. The trust's annual dividend has increased for the last 48 consecutive years (current yield of 1.6%).

