Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Files Registration Statement with SEC for Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets, including high-end fashion and accessories e-commerce, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced that it has filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities Exchange Committee for a public offering of securities in conjunction with listing on Nasdaq.

Newbridge Securities Corporation is the sole underwriter and provides full-service brokerage and investment banking services to a broad based group of corporate, and individual clients.

As Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ("Gaucho Holdings") gears up to transition into the larger public market, the company plans to continue to expand its growing luxury fashion and e-commerce business, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.Gauchobuenosaires.com) as well as its award-winning Wine Label, Algodon Fine Wines (www.Algodonfinewines.com). Backed by real estate assets in South America, Gaucho Holdings expects to utilize this public offering to further bolster its e-commerce business, and augment revenue through increased targeted digital marketing efforts, popup shops, retail sales, and further penetrate its wine sales in the U.S., Europe and the U.K.

"This is an extraordinary period for our company, and our loyal stockholders" said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Holding's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We have worked very hard to get to this point, and will continue to work hard as we take Gaucho Holdings globally and into the future. We believe the time is overdue for Buenos Aires, known to many in the world as the Paris of South America, to once again align itself with the other fashion capital cities of the world such as Milan, New York, London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Paris - and for Gaucho - Buenos Aires to become its ambassador on the global stage. The potential for scaling our operations globally is immense and exciting. Our entire company is very excited about the U.S. debut and fashion show of our new designer fashion and leather accessories label, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, which will take place during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2019. Immediately following our U.S. debut we have plans for a strong marketing push aimed at the upcoming holiday season, as well as the rollout of popup shops in cities such as Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Aspen throughout 2020 and beyond. We're greatly looking forward to introducing the world to Gaucho's beautifully crafted clothing and leather accessories, as we herald the birth of Buenos Aires' finest designer label."

Gaucho Holdings' complete portfolio of assets can be seen on their website www.gauchoholdings.com.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. owns and operates Gaucho - Buenos Aires, the e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. For more than ten years, our mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace, and we are one of the few public vehicles structured to participate in the growth of Argentina's asset values. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON, brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's luxury assets are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," " will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

