New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 05-Sep-2019 / 12:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 August 2019 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 162.91p NAV per Share, ex income: 160.26p Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19116 EQS News ID: 869167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 05, 2019 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)