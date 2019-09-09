Shenzhen Doo Technologies Co., Ltd.: Doo: A New Booming Power in the Global Vape Industry

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Recently, Shenzhen Doo Technologies Co., Ltd. announced officially the launch of its vape brand Doo and the Doo One Disposable Pod Device in the global market.

Established in 2018, the company is committed to providing smokers around the world with high quality vape devices and services.

"As we all know, cigarettes have a profound impact on individuals and the surrounding environment. With the rise of public awareness of the hazards of smoking, more and more people are likely to choose electronic cigarette rather than traditional tobacco. Actually this is an act of self-discipline and showing the pursuit of a better lifestyle. This trend just meets our brand tagline: Take Control. We believe, self-discipline makes good lifestyle," said the CEO of Doo Technologies, Owen Guo.

"Our mission is: Doo Enhances People's Lifestyle. We try to provide smokers with alternatives to reduce their dependence on cigarettes, or say it nicotine, also to deliver joy and satisfaction. To meet the needs of our customers, we're devoted to provide them products of good quality and multiple selection. But to minors and non-smokers, we are not selling our product, and we do not advocate them vaping," he added.

Speaking of the global launch, Owen Guo was quite confident: "Our R&D team consists of senior experts with more than 10 years of experience in vape industry. Our manufacturing team has rich experience in quality and project management as well. Besides that, we master the core technology and independent patents in this industry, plus large-scale independent manufacturing and global sales network, having a strong market competitiveness. Based on all these, we believe we can have a foothold in this market."

Over the last few years, vaping has become a fast-growing and vibrant industry, vaping products are increasingly becoming a hot topic. Nowadays, products of good quality and multiple flavors cannot meet the growing demand of customers, they want more.

"Our product is designed with innovative technologies. Empowered by exclusive supercoil technology, with anti-leakage design, 1.8ml tank capacity, 320mAh long-lasting battery and the ergonomically curved flattened mouthpiece, the Doo One Disposable Pod Device will definitely satisfy our consumers," said Owen Guo.

Despite of the intense competition in vape market, Doo is definitely a new booming power and has competitive strength in the global vape industry. "We're really excited about Doo's latest launch. And we expect to see more innovative products of Doo," said some customers.

Contact:

Raina Zhang

+86 13880032713

raina.z@doovape.com

SOURCE: Shenzhen Doo Technologies Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558924/Doo-A-New-Booming-Power-in-the-Global-Vape-Industry