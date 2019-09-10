Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes (T1D), today announced it will present Phase IIb safety and efficacy data on temelimab at week 96 from its ANGEL-MS study, an extension of the Phase 2 CHANGE-MS trial in relapsing-remitting MS, at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2019) Congress in Stockholm, Sweden.

The poster, entitled "P1379 Neuroprotective effects of temelimab in relapsing-remitting MS patients extend to 96 weeks", will be presented at Poster Session 3 on Friday September 13 at 12:15-14:15 and will complement 96-week data, which was previously reported in March 2019.

About Temelimab

The development of temelimab (GNbAC1) is the result of more than 25 years of research into human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), including 15 years within Institut Mérieux and INSERM before GeNeuro was founded in 2006. HERVs are present in the human genome and some have been associated with various auto-immune diseases. The viral envelope protein encoded by a HERV in the HERV-W family (pHERV-W Env) has been found in the brains MS patients, and particularly in active lesions, as well as in the pancreas of patients with type-1 diabetes on pathological examination. By neutralizing pHERV-W Env, temelimab could simultaneously block a pathological, neurodegenerative process and help to restore myelin integrity in MS patients, as well as to maintain insulin production in T1D patients. Given that the pHERV-W Env protein has no known physiological function, temelimab was expected to have a good safety and tolerability profile, with no effect on the patient's immune system, and importantly this has been borne out by all clinical trials carried out to date.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 24 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

