Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 10-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 September 2019 Urban Exposure plc Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the Period"). Business Highlights · GBP97.5m of new committed loans as at 9 September 2019 (GBP54.3m of new committed loans as at H1 2019) (H1 2018: GBP0.3m). · Continued focus on high loan credit quality with WA LTGDV of 66% (FY 2018: 67%). · Progressed loan pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of which GBP666.3m is in legal due diligence. · Current committed loan book has pre-sales, backed by buyer deposits, which reduces the WA LTGDV to an effective rate of 45%. Zero credit losses to date. · Several asset management strategies well advanced including c. GBP500m of funding in legal due diligence as at 9 September 2019. · The following performance measures as at H1 2019 were as follows: New committed loans: GBP54.3m (H1 2018: GBP0.3m, FY 2018: GBP524.5m) Projected aggregate income (the Group share, on loan book over life of loans): GBP1.0m (H1 2018: GBP0.0m, FY 2018: GBP26.9m) Weighted Average LTGDV: 66% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 67%) WA IRR (unlevered): 11% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 10%) WA Money Multiple (annualised and unlevered): 1.14x (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 1.15x) Financial Highlights · The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items for the Period and the total loss for the Period was GBP0.2m, including exceptional costs of GBP0.3m and share-based expenses of GBP0.1m: · revenue of GBP5.3m · operating costs of GBP(5.3)m, representing 0.82% of total loans and assets under management · Interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share approved payable to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 27 September 2019 will be paid on 18 October 2019. Basic loss per share: (0.16)p Basic profit per share adjusted for exceptional costs: 0.003p Net tangible asset value1: 135.2m Net tangible asset value per share: 85p Cash and cash equivalents per share: 29p Loans receivable per share: 53p Calculated as Net Asset Value of GBP147.7m less Intangible Assets of GBP12.5m Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In line with our strategy, we continue to focus on the 'ramp up' of our AUM and loan book and have invested significantly in our team to support this phase. While current market sentiment remains subdued, the underlying demand for development finance has continued unabated and we have a strong progressed loan pipeline of over GBP1 billion. As the business enters into the traditionally busier second half of its calendar year, we therefore remain confident of meeting market expectations." Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Notes to Editors Urban Exposure Plc (Aim: UEX) is a specialist real estate financier and asset manager. The Group services highly experienced borrowers building real estate assets across the UK, whilst managing funds on behalf of institutional investors looking for exposure to this sector. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure PLC's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ [1] Chief Executive's Review Since the Group listed on AIM I have focussed on ensuring that the business has the right platform in place to achieve its potential and deliver good returns for our shareholders. The most important aspect of delivering long term shareholder value is to ensure that we have the best quality loan book and funding structures, which together provide the Group with the best risk adjusted returns in the market. I am pleased with the performance of both these aspects to date as well as the opportunities for growth going forward. Key performance indicators GBPm 30 June 30 June 31 2019 2018 Decembe r 2018 New committed 54.3 0.3 524.5 loans Projected aggregate 1.0 0.0 26.9 income (PAI) Minimum income 0.6 n/a 15.0 (MI) Weighted average loan to gross 66% n/a 67% development value (WALTGDV) Operational costs as a percentage of 0.82% n/a 0.81% total committed loan book Basic loss per (0.16)p (1.33)p (1.18)p share (EPS) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share 0.003p (0.75)p (0.58)p adjusted for exceptional costs Financial Review Overall revenue of GBP5.3m is predominantly derived from fair value gains on loans deployed on balance sheet. Our goal is to use our balance sheet as efficiently as possible while also providing us with capacity to execute loans quickly, before these are subsequently transferred into our asset management business. To date asset management income has been modest but as we grow our AUM, and more loans are deployed, this higher quality stream of earnings should generate a greater proportion of our revenue. Total operating costs, excluding exceptional items, of GBP5.3m in H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP1.0m) reflect the increased investment in the business that we detailed in our 2018 preliminary announcement. There will be an increase in run rate costs in the second half of the year as we make the necessary investment needed to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us. We remain comfortable with our full year cost guidance of GBP12.5m. The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items at H1 2019 (H1 2018: loss of GBP1.0m). Exceptional items of GBP(0.3)m were in relation to the costs of a proposed retail bond that was due to be issued at the start of August. The retail bond was one part of our asset management strategy to raise discretionary capital. Due to adverse market conditions at the time of the issue we decided not to go ahead with the bond. Although we have incurred costs associated with this, we now have FCA approval and a published prospectus that would allow us to re-enter the market very quickly when conditions are more favourable. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The nature of our business, the size of the loans we manage, and our unrelenting focus on credit quality inevitably means that there will be some variability in the amount of new committed loans we complete during the year. The real estate development finance industry is also seasonal with a greater weighting to deals being completed in the last quarter of the year (in the last two months of 2018, we executed GBP291.1m of loans). As a result of these factors the Group completed GBP54.3m of new committed loans at H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP0.3m) and further loans of GBP43.2m as at 9 September 2019. This GBP54.3m of new committed loans will translate into GBP4.4m of projected aggregate income (of which the share for the Group is GBP1.0m) which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. In total, funding of GBP564.9 million has been committed (GBP648.0 million including legacy loans) over 17 loans since our IPO in May 2018, as at the end of H1 2019. The Group set a target of GBP700-GBP900m of loans this year and despite the slow start I expect the business to be within this range by the end of the year. The business has a very strong pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of loans, of which GBP666.3m are currently in the advanced stages of legal due diligence where heads of terms have been signed and the Group has exclusivity (the remaining pipeline balance represents deals where heads of terms have been issued) . The process of legal due diligence is important as at this point the borrower is committing legal expenses to ensure the loan is eligible for completion. Historically we have converted a high proportion of these loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of the loans we underwrite is fundamental to our business model and our reputation as a leading real estate development finance provider. We employ robust credit guidelines, rigorous deal appraisal and stringent policies and procedures to mitigate market risk in our lending and operations. Our overall approach to risk management ensures that we are well diversified across projects and geographical locations so that we mitigate concentration risk.

