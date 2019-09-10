The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is poised to reach USD 52.37 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of refurbished ophthalmic perimeters. In addition, initiatives to increase awareness about eye care and eye diseases is anticipated to further boost the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period.

The refurbishment of ophthalmic perimeters is usually performed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by reworking, repairing, replacing worn parts, and installing software/hardware updates, without the need to undergo regulatory scrutiny again. The OEMs partner with market vendors to obtain their licensed software and replace parts to remodel the device. In addition, these OEMs also provide a substantial warranty period of nearly one year for refurbished ophthalmic perimeters. Some of the benefits of using refurbished ophthalmic perimeters include the availability of advanced products at an affordable cost without compromising on their quality. Hence, the market is witnessing a shift in the trend toward the purchase of refurbished ophthalmic perimeters which will drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, many public and private organizations are taking initiatives, such as conducting awareness and advertising campaigns and workshops to raise awareness among the public, optometrists, and ophthalmologists about eye health and vision care for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Moreover, many vendors are providing courses, tutorials, and workshops to provide hands-on training on ophthalmic perimeters to ophthalmologists and technicians. Such initiatives help to increase awareness about ophthalmic diseases and the diagnostic devices that are available, such as ophthalmic perimeters, which will boost market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Elektron Technology plc

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA Inc.

Metall Zug AG

Metrovision

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH

Revenio Group plc

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Ophthalmic Perimeters Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology clinics

Others

Key Regions for the Ophthalmic Perimeters Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

