The previously flagged intention to sell Reym has crystallised through the announced disposal to REMONDIS Group for an EV of €64m (or 5.4x EBITDA). This move modestly dilutes our earnings estimates, further reduces net debt and reinforces Renewi's waste-to-product recycling credentials. Gearing levels may still be high for risk-averse investors currently but the trend is clearly downwards. P/E multiples remain firmly in single digits currently and our estimates show a yield crossover in FY21.

