The global medical imaging market size is poised to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005757/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical imaging market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"AI techniques are enabling radiologists and technicians to identify and compare relevant patterns and other medical imaging data at a much faster pace. Healthcare care leaders are also expanding the role of AI in medical imaging through partnerships with medical technology companies." Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the technological advances and upgrades in medical imaging modalities. In addition, the integration of AI with medical imaging is anticipated to further boost the medical imaging market during the forecast period.

Various advancements and technical upgrades have taken place recently in the medical imaging sector to improve image quality while minimizing the cost of diagnostic procedures. Innovations in digital X-rays with wireless DR detectors and the development of advanced equipment including the 5D ultrasound equipment have gained prominence in recent years. In addition, prominent market players including GE Healthcare are upgrading their imaging modalities with enhanced software solutions. Furthermore, the development of 3D, 4D, and 5D technologies in medical imaging are enabling physicians to effectively diagnose chronic health conditions.

AI integration with medical imaging is expected to gain traction as it enables increased productivity, improved accuracy, and reduced errors in the diagnosis performed by technicians and radiologists. The use of AI will also automate the labor-intensive manual segmentation and enable technicians to identify abnormalities, in turn, accelerating the treatment process. Furthermore, AI platforms are also being developed for hospitals and health systems to help clinicians in making quick decisions and improving patient outcomes.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Medical Imaging Market can be broadly categorized into the following products:

X-ray imaging

Ultrasound imaging

MRI

CT scanner imaging

SPECT/PET imaging

Key Regions for the Medical Imaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Market are:

Student Microscope Market Global Student Microscope Market by application (life science research, material science research, and other applications), by type (compound microscope, stereo microscope, and inverted microscope) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Orphan Drugs Market- Global Orphan Drugs Market by product (biologics and non-biologics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005757/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com