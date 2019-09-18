The global ceramic packaging market size is poised to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

"The growing trend of miniaturization in the electronic industry, along with the expansion of telecommunication networks are some major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the significant growth of the consumer electronics industry. In addition, the increasing use of electronics in automobiles is anticipated to further boost the ceramic packaging market during the forecast period.

Technological advances, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based storage, have significantly increased the consumption of consumer electronics products such as multimedia devices, smartphones, and other electronic devices and gadgets. Thus, the ever-increasing sales of smart devices and consumer electronics products will increase the consumption of electronic components and parts during the forecast period, which in turn will boost the demand for ceramic packaging.

Furthermore, the demand for ceramic packaging is witnessing a significant increase from the automotive industry owing to the rapid use of electronic components in various automotive parts. The increasing demand for safety features, comfort, stability, and high performance is driving electrification in automobiles. The increasing use of ceramic packaging in applications such as airbag assemblies, semiconductors, printed circuit boards, microchips, micro-electro-mechanical systems, autonomous cruise control, and automatic emergency braking systems will drive the global ceramic packaging market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Aerospace Semiconductor Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Aptasic SA

Electronic Products Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Materion Corp.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd.

Remtec Inc.

Santier Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Ceramic Packaging Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions for the Ceramic Packaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Polyamide Resins Market- Global Polyamide Resins Market by type (reactive polyamide resins and non-reactive polyamide resins) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Electronic Adhesives MarketGlobal Electronic Adhesives Market by material (silicone adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and others), product (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and others), application (surface mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

