The global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Cleaning of unwanted substances like different metals, hybrid metals, and certain substrates found in various devices and components requires the use of ultrasonic cleaning equipment. In addition, machines and components that are used in the manufacturing industry are cleaned frequently in order to maintain performance and curtail downtime. Therefore, ultrasonic cleaning equipment finds extensive use in various industries as it improves the productivity of the manufacturing facility. Some of the industries where ultrasonic cleaning equipment is used are healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, and tools and jewelry manufacturing. Moreover, the use of ultrasonic cleaning equipment is more cost-effective than other cleaning methods. Therefore, the benefits of ultrasonic cleaning equipment are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of Quality 4.0 will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market: Advent of Quality 4.0

With the advent of Quality 4.0, companies are expected to shift from the traditional practice of descriptive analytics to prescriptive analytics. Industries are tapping the benefits of Quality 4.0 by shifting to the use of big data analytics and analyzing data using the Internet of Things (IoT) to get new insights for strategic decision-making. There are various benefits of integrating automated ultrasonic cleaning equipment with the Quality 4.0 standard, such as the effective monitoring and documentation of product cleaning operations and providing a high level of traceability. In addition, the emergence of Quality 4.0 will ensure the availability of big data and analytics in a single integrated solution. This will allow companies to easily monitor several key ultrasonic cleaning parameters through real-time data analysis and achieve operational excellence through continuous improvements. Thus, the need to adopt Quality 4.0 will drive the growth of the market.

"The increasing adoption of EVs and growing industrialization and automation in developing countries are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market by product (multistage, benchtop, standalone), by end-user (electric and electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, others) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth due to the strong demand from growing economies such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, and India.

